The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dixon, West lead Northwestern St past Louisiana Coll 88-58

December 9, 2017 7:22 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Darian Dixon and Jalan West scored 14 points apiece and Northwestern State used a balanced attack to defeat D-III Louisiana College 88-58 on Saturday.

Larry Owens and Ishmael Lane added 13 points apiece for the Demons (3-5) with Lane grabbing 10 rebounds. West, who hit four 3-pointers, had nine assists.

Taylan Grogan had 15 points for the Wildcats, who used the game as an exhibition.

Northwestern State dominated this friendly rivalry that dates back to the 1914-15 seasons, even though they have played at different levels for almost 50 years. The Demons dominated the boards 46-27 with 16 coming on the offensive end. That led to 12 second-chance points and a 46-22 advantage on points in the paint. Louisiana had 22 turnovers that Northwestern State turned into 20 points.

After the Wildcats scored the first bucket, C.J. Jones and West hit 3-pointers to start a 9-0 run and the Demons steadily pulled away.

