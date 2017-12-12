Listen Live Sports

Dodgers' Bellinger could play more OF if Gonzalez healthy

December 12, 2017
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NL Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger could play more often in the outfield for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season if first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is healthy.

Last season, Bellinger made 83 starts at first base and 43 in the outfield, where he played all three positions. He was first base throughout the postseason with Gonzalez sidelined.

“We have a lot of versatility,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday at baseball’s winter meetings, noting: “Cody is right up there, as far as versatility.”

Bellinger hit .267 with 39 homers and 97 RBIs in 132 games in 2017 for the NL champions.

Gonzalez was limited to 57 starts at first base because of elbow and back injuries. He hit .242 with three homers and 30 RBIs.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

