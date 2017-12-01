Listen Live Sports

Dolphins backup QB Moore ruled out against Broncos

December 1, 2017 3:34 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins reserve quarterback Matt Moore has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Denver because of a foot injury.

Starter Jay Cutler’s backup will be David Fales, who has thrown five passes in his NFL career. Cutler has gone the distance in only two of the past six games because of injuries, and Moore started in last week’s loss at New England.

Also ruled out Friday for Miami were running back Damien Williams (shoulder), guard Jermon Bushrod (foot) and reserve safety Maurice Smith (abdomen). Running back Kenyan Drake is expected to get a heavy workload in Williams’ absence.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

