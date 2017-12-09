Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dorn’s double-double sends N.C. State past UMKC 88-69

December 9, 2017 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Torin Dorn had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Missouri-Kansas City 88-69 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack pulled away with a 22-2 run late in the first half on the way to a 47-24 lead at halftime. N.C. State (8-2) scored on eight consecutive possessions during the spurt, getting baskets from six players.

Markell Johnson added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who never trailed in their lone scheduled home game of the season at Reynolds Coliseum. Braxton Beverly scored 12 points and Allerik Freeman had 10 for N.C. State.

UMKC shot 5 of 27 from 3-point range and missed 14 of 15 shots in one stretch as the Wolfpack blew open the game.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Aleer Leek tied a career high with 15 points to lead UMKC (3-8), which cut N.C. State’s lead to 11 points late in the second half.

Xavier Bishop and Marco Smith scored 12 points each for the Kangaroos.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.