Dorn’s double-double sends N.C. State past UMKC 88-69

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Torin Dorn had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Missouri-Kansas City 88-69 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack pulled away with a 22-2 run late in the first half on the way to a 47-24 lead at halftime. N.C. State (8-2) scored on eight consecutive possessions during the spurt, getting baskets from six players.

Markell Johnson added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who never trailed in their lone scheduled home game of the season at Reynolds Coliseum. Braxton Beverly scored 12 points and Allerik Freeman had 10 for N.C. State.

UMKC shot 5 of 27 from 3-point range and missed 14 of 15 shots in one stretch as the Wolfpack blew open the game.

Advertisement

Aleer Leek tied a career high with 15 points to lead UMKC (3-8), which cut N.C. State’s lead to 11 points late in the second half.

Xavier Bishop and Marco Smith scored 12 points each for the Kangaroos.