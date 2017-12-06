Ducks-Golden Knights Sum

|Anaheim
|0
|3
|0
|0—3
|Vegas
|2
|0
|1
|0—4
|Vegas won shootout 1-0.
First Period_1, Vegas, Neal 13 (Sbisa, Haula), 18:34. 2, Vegas, Lindberg 6 (Engelland, Haula), 18:50.
Second Period_3, Anaheim, Beauchemin 2 (Kase, Montour), 1:03. 4, Anaheim, Vermette 6 (Beauchemin, Bieksa), 5:02 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Perry 6 (Henrique), 16:14.
Third Period_6, Vegas, Haula 9 (Neal, Tuch), 15:38.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Anaheim 0 (Perry NG, Rakell NG, Kase NG), Vegas 1 (Marchessault NG, Neal NG, Tuch G).
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-8-10-4_29. Vegas 19-5-12-7_43.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 8-10-1 (43 shots-40 saves). Vegas, Subban 5-2-0 (29-26).
A_17,608 (17,367). T_2:49.
Referees_Tom Kowal, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Andrew Smith.