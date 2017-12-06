Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ducks-Golden Knights Sum

December 6, 2017 1:00 am
 
Anaheim 0 3 0 0—3
Vegas 2 0 1 0—4
Vegas won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Vegas, Neal 13 (Sbisa, Haula), 18:34. 2, Vegas, Lindberg 6 (Engelland, Haula), 18:50.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Beauchemin 2 (Kase, Montour), 1:03. 4, Anaheim, Vermette 6 (Beauchemin, Bieksa), 5:02 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Perry 6 (Henrique), 16:14.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Haula 9 (Neal, Tuch), 15:38.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Anaheim 0 (Perry NG, Rakell NG, Kase NG), Vegas 1 (Marchessault NG, Neal NG, Tuch G).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-8-10-4_29. Vegas 19-5-12-7_43.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 8-10-1 (43 shots-40 saves). Vegas, Subban 5-2-0 (29-26).

A_17,608 (17,367). T_2:49.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Andrew Smith.

