Ducks-Predators Sums

|Nashville won shootout 2-0.
First Period_None. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (roughing), 4:12; Cogliano, ANA, (roughing), 4:12; Subban, NSH, (interference), 6:49; Manson, ANA, Major (fighting), 11:28; McLeod, NSH, Major (fighting), 11:28; Lindholm, ANA, (hooking), 16:20.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Fiala 3 (Turris, Sissons), 8:00 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Fowler, Montour), 12:44 (pp). Penalties_Blandisi, ANA, (hooking), 6:07; Ekholm, NSH, (roughing), 6:07; Perry, ANA, (roughing), 6:07; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 8:00; Johansen, NSH, (roughing), 11:18.
Third Period_3, Anaheim, Fowler 3 (Lindholm, Perry), 5:01. 4, Nashville, Jarnkrok 4 (Forsberg, Arvidsson), 11:17 (pp). Penalties_Wagner, ANA, (cross checking), 10:13.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Anaheim 0 (Perry NG, Henrique NG), Nashville 2 (Forsberg NG, Fiala G, Turris G).
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 16-6-11-2_35. Nashville 9-9-16-1_35.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Nashville 2 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 2-0-4 (35 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Rinne 15-4-2 (35-33).
A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:52.
Referees_Dean Morton, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.