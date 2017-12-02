Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducks-Predators Sums

December 2, 2017 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Anaheim 0 1 1 0—2
Nashville 0 1 1 0—3
Nashville won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (roughing), 4:12; Cogliano, ANA, (roughing), 4:12; Subban, NSH, (interference), 6:49; Manson, ANA, Major (fighting), 11:28; McLeod, NSH, Major (fighting), 11:28; Lindholm, ANA, (hooking), 16:20.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Fiala 3 (Turris, Sissons), 8:00 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Fowler, Montour), 12:44 (pp). Penalties_Blandisi, ANA, (hooking), 6:07; Ekholm, NSH, (roughing), 6:07; Perry, ANA, (roughing), 6:07; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 8:00; Johansen, NSH, (roughing), 11:18.

Third Period_3, Anaheim, Fowler 3 (Lindholm, Perry), 5:01. 4, Nashville, Jarnkrok 4 (Forsberg, Arvidsson), 11:17 (pp). Penalties_Wagner, ANA, (cross checking), 10:13.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Shootout_Anaheim 0 (Perry NG, Henrique NG), Nashville 2 (Forsberg NG, Fiala G, Turris G).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 16-6-11-2_35. Nashville 9-9-16-1_35.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Nashville 2 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 2-0-4 (35 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Rinne 15-4-2 (35-33).

A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:52.

Referees_Dean Morton, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.