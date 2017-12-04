Listen Live Sports

Duke still unanimous No. 1, Notre Dame drops to No. 9

December 4, 2017 12:42 pm
 
Duke remains the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 for the second straight week and the top 10 has shuffled with Notre Dame’s loss to No. 3 Michigan State.

The Blue Devils (10-0) received all 65 first-place votes from a media panel in poll results released on Monday. Kansas remained at No. 2, Michigan State No. 3 and Villanova was No. 4.

Notre Dame’s 81-63 loss to the Spartans dropped the Fighting Irish four places to No. 9, with Florida moving up a spot to No. 5.

Wichita State, Texas A&M and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

No. 19 Seton Hall, No. 21 Purdue and No. 22 Nevada all moved into the poll this week. The Wolf Pack are ranked for the first time since 2007.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

