Sports News
 
Dumba scores in OT to give Wild 3-2 win over Ducks

December 9, 2017 1:06 am
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Dumba scored 3:43 into overtime, giving the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Jason Zucker and Zack Mitchell also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk stopped 26 shots.

Adam Henrique and Kevin Roy scored for the Ducks, who are 2-7 in games that have gone beyond regulation. John Gibson made 28 saves.

The Wild dominated the 3-on-3 overtime period. Dumba finally charged the net, faked one way and then wrapped the game-winner around Gibson for his third goal of the season.

Anaheim tied it 2-all at 13:35 of the third period. Corey Perry found himself flattened on the ice but reached with his stick to send the puck off the boards behind the net. The puck went to Henrique, who slipped it around the back of Dubnyk.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead in the second period with two goals in two minutes.

Mikael Granlund brought the puck down center ice and made a quick pass to Zucker, who faked left and went right past Gibson to score. It was Zucker’s 14th of the season.

The Wild took the lead when Mitchell found a loose puck on a rebound in front and flipped it into the net.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the first period on a power play. Roy fired a wrist shot that found the hole between Dubnyk’s pads and dribbled into the net. It was his fourth goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play at San Jose on Sunday in the finale of their three-game California trip.

Ducks: Complete their three-game homestand Monday against Carolina before leaving on a five-game road trip.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

