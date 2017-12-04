Listen Live Sports

Duquesne beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 86-61

December 4, 2017 9:45 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Lewis II scored 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Eric Williams Jr. added a career-high 24 points to go with 11 boards and Duquesne beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 86-61 on Monday night.

Lewis was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Williams was 4 of 6. It was Williams’ third double-double of the season.

The Dukes (3-3) made 14 of 29 (48.3 percent) from the arc and had a 44-27 edge in rebounding. Tarin Smith added 10 points and Kellon Taylor had eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Hawks (3-6) made just 8 of 28 shots in the first half and 1 of 10 from 3-point range. Duquesne shot 55.6 percent in the half and led 42-23 at the break. The deficit got no closer than 17 in the second.

Logan McIntosh led UMES with 14 points, Ahmad Frost scored 12 and Miryne Thomas 10.

