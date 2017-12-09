Listen Live Sports

Duquesne hits record 18 3s in 97-48 win over Delaware State

December 9, 2017 2:44 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Lewis II scored 23 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers, Eric Williams Jr. added 22 points, and Duquesne hit a school-record 18 3-pointers in beating Delaware State 97-48 on Saturday to win its third straight.

The 49-point margin of victory was the largest by a Duquesne team since a school-record 129-59 win over Howard on Nov. 9. 2007 and it’s the first time the Dukes held an opponent to under 50 points since a 67-45 win over St. Louis on Jan. 12, 2011.

Lewis and Rene Castro-Caneddy hit consecutive 3-pointers in the Dukes’ opening 16-3 run and Duquesne never trailed en route to a 53-16 halftime lead behind Williams’ 16 points. Lewis hit three straight 3s early in the second half and the Dukes led by as many as 50.

Castro-Caneddy scored 12 points and made a career-high 10 assists for Duquesne (5-3), which made 25 assists in scoring 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent). Tarin Smith made a career-high six assists and Williams had nine rebounds and three steals. It was Lewis’ fourth 20-point game and the 13th of his career.

The Dukes scored 27 points on 18 Hornets turnovers and outscored them 21-12 on fast breaks.

Artem Tavakalyan scored 13 points with seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-10), who have lost five straight.

