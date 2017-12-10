Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Durham, Holden help CSUB beat Idaho 66-55

December 10, 2017 1:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Damiyne Durham had 19 points and three steals and Rickey Holden scored six of his 10 points in the final five minutes to help CSU Bakersfield hold on for a 66-55 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

Jarkel Joiner finished with 13 points and Justin Davis scored 10 for Bakersfield (6-6).

Idaho scored seven in a row to pull within three points before Durham stole a pass and hit Holden for a fast-break layup and-1. Durham then made a jumper and Holden made 3-pointer to give the Roadrunners a 58-47 lead with three minutes to go. Brayon Blake converted a 3-point play to trim the deficit to eight points, but Joiner made a short jumper and then assisted on Brent Wrapp’s 3-pointer that made it 66-53 with 16 seconds left.

Victor Sanders scored 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Idaho (6-3). Blake shot 6 of 7 from the field and had 16 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The Vandals scored the first seven points and took a six-point lead after Blake’s 3-pointer midway through the first half. Idaho committed five turnovers and missed its next eight field-goal attempts as Durham hit three 3s during a 15-0 run that made it 23-16 and the Roadrunners led the rest of the way.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.