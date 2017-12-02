Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery to 4-year contract extension

December 2, 2017 12:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2021.

The deal announced Saturday is reportedly worth $52 million, with $27 million guaranteed. The 27-year-old Jeffery signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency in March after playing for the Chicago Bears his first five seasons.

“I love it here,” Jeffery said in a statement issued by the team. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play for this organization and for these fans. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and now I’m looking forward to being here for a long time. We have a great group here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Eagles lead the NFL with a 10-1 record and play at Seattle (7-4) on Sunday.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Jeffery is tied for fifth in the NFL with seven touchdown catches. He is second on the team with 43 receptions and 619 yards receiving.

“Alshon has been a tremendous addition to this organization on and off the field,” the team said in a statement. “We place a priority on making sure we are able to build the team around quality players like Alshon who embrace this team and this city the way he has. We are excited about his future here.”

Jeffery has 347 receptions for 5,168 yards and 33 touchdowns in 74 career games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.