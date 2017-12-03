ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|6
|0
|0
|12
|27
|8
|13
|3
|1
|Union (NY)
|6
|2
|0
|12
|27
|19
|9
|7
|1
|Cornell
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|10
|2
|0
|Colgate
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|10
|8
|5
|4
|Brown
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|31
|5
|6
|0
|Harvard
|4
|3
|0
|8
|24
|14
|4
|5
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|29
|29
|4
|7
|0
|Princeton
|3
|5
|1
|7
|31
|31
|5
|6
|1
|Quinnipiac
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|23
|6
|8
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|1
|5
|11
|24
|2
|6
|1
|RPI
|2
|5
|1
|5
|22
|33
|3
|10
|3
|St. Lawrence
|0
|5
|1
|1
|9
|25
|1
|12
|1
Miami (Ohio) 2, Cornell 1
Harvard 6, Quinnipiac 2
RPI 2, Yale 1
Princeton 9, Dartmouth 2
Union (NY) 3, Brown 1
Army 3, Colgate 1
Dartmouth 0, Quinnipiac 0, OT
Cornell 4, Miami (Ohio) 0
Yale 5, Union (NY) 3
Harvard 5, Princeton 2
Brown 5, RPI 4, OT
Clarkson 5, Canisius 1
Bentley at Brown, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at RPI, 7 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Princeton at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Brown at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Bentley at Dartmouth, 7:05 p.m.
Yale vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn., 7:05 p.m.
Princeton at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
UMass at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.