ECAC Glance

December 3, 2017 8:19 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 6 0 0 12 27 8 13 3 1
Union (NY) 6 2 0 12 27 19 9 7 1
Cornell 5 1 0 10 19 12 10 2 0
Colgate 4 1 1 9 14 10 8 5 4
Brown 4 6 0 8 24 31 5 6 0
Harvard 4 3 0 8 24 14 4 5 1
Yale 4 6 0 8 29 29 4 7 0
Princeton 3 5 1 7 31 31 5 6 1
Quinnipiac 3 5 1 7 22 23 6 8 2
Dartmouth 2 4 1 5 11 24 2 6 1
RPI 2 5 1 5 22 33 3 10 3
St. Lawrence 0 5 1 1 9 25 1 12 1

___

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 2, Cornell 1

Harvard 6, Quinnipiac 2

RPI 2, Yale 1

Princeton 9, Dartmouth 2

Union (NY) 3, Brown 1

Saturday’s Games

Army 3, Colgate 1

Dartmouth 0, Quinnipiac 0, OT

Cornell 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Yale 5, Union (NY) 3

Harvard 5, Princeton 2

Brown 5, RPI 4, OT

Clarkson 5, Canisius 1

Wednesday’s Games

Bentley at Brown, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at RPI, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Princeton at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Brown at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Bentley at Dartmouth, 7:05 p.m.

Yale vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn., 7:05 p.m.

Princeton at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

UMass at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

