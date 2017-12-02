ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|21
|12
|7
|1
|1
|26
|76
|59
|Wheeling
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|76
|65
|Reading
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|63
|53
|Adirondack
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|67
|69
|Worcester
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|49
|56
|Brampton
|19
|8
|9
|1
|1
|18
|58
|69
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|21
|16
|2
|1
|2
|35
|74
|52
|Greenville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|82
|75
|South Carolina
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|48
|45
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|60
|65
|Orlando
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|63
|77
|Norfolk
|20
|6
|13
|1
|0
|13
|59
|83
|Jacksonville
|17
|4
|11
|1
|1
|10
|49
|61
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|4
|3
|0
|29
|69
|49
|Cincinnati
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|53
|44
|Kansas City
|21
|12
|9
|0
|0
|24
|64
|70
|Fort Wayne
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|63
|53
|Kalamazoo
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|52
|56
|Quad City
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|38
|59
|Indy
|17
|5
|9
|2
|1
|13
|46
|58
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|18
|14
|2
|2
|0
|30
|66
|42
|Colorado
|19
|12
|4
|3
|0
|27
|75
|60
|Allen
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|68
|61
|Idaho
|20
|10
|6
|3
|1
|24
|65
|60
|Tulsa
|20
|7
|7
|3
|3
|20
|55
|65
|Utah
|20
|6
|9
|4
|1
|17
|52
|71
|Rapid City
|18
|7
|11
|0
|0
|14
|51
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 2, Worcester 1, OT
Reading 4, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati 4, Brampton 2
Orlando 2, Greenville 1
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Indy 3, Quad City 1
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2, OT
Kansas City 4, Kalamazoo 3
Allen 5, Rapid City 3
Colorado 7, Utah 3
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester 3, Worcester 2
Florida 4, Atlanta 2
Orlando 4, South Carolina 2
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.