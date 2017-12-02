Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 2, 2017
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 21 12 7 1 1 26 76 59
Wheeling 19 11 6 2 0 24 76 65
Reading 19 11 7 1 0 23 63 53
Adirondack 20 10 8 1 1 22 67 69
Worcester 19 8 8 2 1 19 49 56
Brampton 19 8 9 1 1 18 58 69
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 20 15 2 1 2 33 70 50
Greenville 20 11 7 2 0 24 82 75
South Carolina 17 10 4 2 1 23 48 45
Atlanta 19 10 7 1 1 22 58 61
Orlando 20 8 9 3 0 19 63 77
Norfolk 20 6 13 1 0 13 59 83
Jacksonville 17 4 11 1 1 10 49 61
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 20 13 4 3 0 29 69 49
Cincinnati 18 12 5 1 0 25 53 44
Kansas City 21 12 9 0 0 24 64 70
Fort Wayne 17 9 6 2 0 20 63 53
Kalamazoo 16 7 7 1 1 16 52 56
Quad City 18 7 10 1 0 15 38 59
Indy 17 5 9 2 1 13 46 58
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 18 14 2 2 0 30 66 42
Colorado 19 12 4 3 0 27 75 60
Allen 20 11 6 2 1 25 68 61
Idaho 20 10 6 3 1 24 65 60
Tulsa 20 7 7 3 3 20 55 65
Utah 20 6 9 4 1 17 52 71
Rapid City 18 7 11 0 0 14 51 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1, OT

Reading 4, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati 4, Brampton 2

Orlando 2, Greenville 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Indy 3, Quad City 1

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2, OT

Kansas City 4, Kalamazoo 3

Allen 5, Rapid City 3

Colorado 7, Utah 3

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester 3, Worcester 2

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando 4, South Carolina 2

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

