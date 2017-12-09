Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 22 13 7 2 0 28 74 60
Manchester 22 13 7 1 1 28 81 61
Wheeling 23 12 9 2 0 26 86 77
Adirondack 22 11 9 1 1 24 72 77
Brampton 21 9 9 1 2 21 64 75
Worcester 19 8 8 2 1 19 49 56
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 22 17 2 1 2 37 78 54
South Carolina 20 12 4 3 1 28 64 54
Greenville 24 13 9 2 0 28 95 94
Atlanta 23 12 9 1 1 26 69 71
Orlando 23 10 10 3 0 23 74 86
Norfolk 22 7 14 1 0 15 68 94
Jacksonville 20 4 13 2 1 11 58 74
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 23 14 6 2 1 31 76 61
Cincinnati 21 12 8 1 0 25 60 57
Fort Wayne 19 11 6 2 0 24 71 57
Kansas City 23 12 11 0 0 24 68 78
Kalamazoo 18 8 8 1 1 18 60 65
Quad City 20 8 11 1 0 17 45 67
Indy 19 6 10 2 1 15 51 63
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 20 16 2 2 0 34 76 46
Colorado 22 15 4 3 0 33 88 65
Idaho 24 13 7 3 1 30 76 67
Allen 21 12 6 2 1 27 74 63
Tulsa 22 8 8 3 3 22 61 69
Utah 24 7 10 5 2 21 59 82
Rapid City 21 7 14 0 0 14 57 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 1

Manchester 5, Norfolk 2

Kalamazoo 5, Quad City 2

Tulsa 5, Toledo 2

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Greenville 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

