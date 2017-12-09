ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|86
|61
|Reading
|23
|13
|8
|2
|0
|28
|74
|65
|Wheeling
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|86
|77
|Adirondack
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|72
|77
|Brampton
|21
|9
|9
|1
|2
|21
|64
|75
|Worcester
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|49
|56
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|17
|2
|1
|2
|37
|78
|54
|South Carolina
|20
|12
|4
|3
|1
|28
|64
|54
|Greenville
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|95
|94
|Atlanta
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|69
|71
|Orlando
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|74
|86
|Norfolk
|22
|7
|14
|1
|0
|15
|68
|94
|Jacksonville
|20
|4
|13
|2
|1
|11
|58
|74
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|23
|14
|6
|2
|1
|31
|76
|61
|Cincinnati
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|60
|57
|Fort Wayne
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|71
|57
|Kansas City
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|68
|78
|Kalamazoo
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|60
|65
|Quad City
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|45
|67
|Indy
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|51
|63
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|20
|16
|2
|2
|0
|34
|76
|46
|Colorado
|22
|15
|4
|3
|0
|33
|88
|65
|Idaho
|24
|13
|7
|3
|1
|30
|76
|67
|Allen
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|74
|63
|Tulsa
|22
|8
|8
|3
|3
|22
|61
|69
|Utah
|24
|7
|10
|5
|2
|21
|59
|82
|Rapid City
|21
|7
|14
|0
|0
|14
|57
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Adirondack 1
Manchester 5, Norfolk 2
Kalamazoo 5, Quad City 2
Tulsa 5, Toledo 2
Florida 4, Jacksonville 2
Indy 3, Wheeling 2
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3
Colorado 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 2, Idaho 1
Manchester 5, Reading 0
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.