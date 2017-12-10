ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|86
|61
|Reading
|23
|13
|8
|2
|0
|28
|74
|65
|Wheeling
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|90
|79
|Adirondack
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|76
|79
|Brampton
|21
|9
|9
|1
|2
|21
|64
|75
|Worcester
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|49
|56
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|18
|2
|1
|2
|39
|81
|56
|South Carolina
|21
|13
|4
|3
|1
|30
|67
|55
|Greenville
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|95
|94
|Atlanta
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|70
|74
|Orlando
|24
|10
|10
|4
|0
|24
|75
|88
|Norfolk
|23
|7
|15
|1
|0
|15
|70
|98
|Jacksonville
|21
|4
|13
|2
|2
|12
|60
|77
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|78
|65
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|76
|60
|Cincinnati
|22
|12
|9
|1
|0
|25
|61
|60
|Kansas City
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|68
|78
|Kalamazoo
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|62
|66
|Indy
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|58
|64
|Quad City
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|48
|72
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|23
|16
|4
|3
|0
|35
|95
|69
|Wichita
|21
|16
|3
|2
|0
|34
|77
|53
|Idaho
|25
|14
|7
|3
|1
|32
|78
|67
|Allen
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|74
|63
|Tulsa
|23
|9
|8
|3
|3
|24
|64
|70
|Utah
|25
|7
|11
|5
|2
|21
|59
|84
|Rapid City
|22
|7
|15
|0
|0
|14
|61
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 5, Reading 0
Adirondack 4, Norfolk 2
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO
Kalamazoo 2, Orlando 1, OT
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 4, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 3
Tulsa 3, Cincinnati 1
Indy 7, Wichita 1
Colorado 7, Rapid City 4
Idaho 2, Utah 0
Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.