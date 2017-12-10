Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 10, 2017 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 23 14 7 1 1 30 86 61
Reading 23 13 8 2 0 28 74 65
Wheeling 24 13 9 2 0 28 90 79
Adirondack 23 12 9 1 1 26 76 79
Brampton 21 9 9 1 2 21 64 75
Worcester 19 8 8 2 1 19 49 56
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 23 18 2 1 2 39 81 56
South Carolina 21 13 4 3 1 30 67 55
Greenville 24 13 9 2 0 28 95 94
Atlanta 24 12 10 1 1 26 70 74
Orlando 24 10 10 4 0 24 75 88
Norfolk 23 7 15 1 0 15 70 98
Jacksonville 21 4 13 2 2 12 60 77
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 24 14 7 2 1 31 78 65
Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 76 60
Cincinnati 22 12 9 1 0 25 61 60
Kansas City 23 12 11 0 0 24 68 78
Kalamazoo 19 9 8 1 1 20 62 66
Indy 20 7 10 2 1 17 58 64
Quad City 21 8 12 1 0 17 48 72
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 23 16 4 3 0 35 95 69
Wichita 21 16 3 2 0 34 77 53
Idaho 25 14 7 3 1 32 78 67
Allen 21 12 6 2 1 27 74 63
Tulsa 23 9 8 3 3 24 64 70
Utah 25 7 11 5 2 21 59 84
Rapid City 22 7 15 0 0 14 61 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Reading 0

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO

Kalamazoo 2, Orlando 1, OT

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 3

Tulsa 3, Cincinnati 1

Indy 7, Wichita 1

Colorado 7, Rapid City 4

Idaho 2, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

