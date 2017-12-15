ECHL At A Glance

Listen Live Sports

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 27 16 9 1 1 34 104 76
Reading 24 14 8 2 0 30 78 65
Wheeling 26 14 10 2 0 30 93 85
Adirondack 25 13 10 1 1 28 82 85
Brampton 23 10 10 1 2 23 70 83
Worcester 22 9 9 2 2 22 58 66
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 25 19 3 1 2 41 87 63
South Carolina 24 15 5 3 1 34 78 62
Greenville 26 14 10 2 0 30 103 105
Atlanta 26 12 12 1 1 26 74 84
Orlando 26 10 12 4 0 24 79 97
Norfolk 25 8 16 1 0 17 75 102
Jacksonville 22 5 13 2 2 14 66 82
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 25 15 7 2 1 33 83 67
Fort Wayne 23 14 7 2 0 30 89 70
Cincinnati 24 14 9 1 0 29 73 63
Kansas City 25 13 12 0 0 26 74 82
Kalamazoo 21 11 8 1 1 24 71 71
Indy 23 8 12 2 1 19 64 73
Quad City 23 8 14 1 0 17 49 80
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 25 17 5 3 0 37 102 77
Wichita 23 16 5 2 0 34 82 60
Idaho 26 15 7 3 1 34 83 69
Allen 23 13 7 2 1 29 78 69
Tulsa 24 10 8 3 3 26 69 73
Utah 25 7 11 5 2 21 59 84
Rapid City 23 7 16 0 0 14 63 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, Manchester 3

Indy 2, Quad City 1

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Wheeling 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 4, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 6, Atlanta 3

Toledo 5, Brampton 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Cincinnati 6, Quad City 0

Manchester 8, Greenville 4

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Tulsa 5, Colorado 3

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

