ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|104
|76
|Reading
|24
|14
|8
|2
|0
|30
|78
|65
|Wheeling
|26
|14
|10
|2
|0
|30
|93
|85
|Adirondack
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|82
|85
|Brampton
|23
|10
|10
|1
|2
|23
|70
|83
|Worcester
|22
|9
|9
|2
|2
|22
|58
|66
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|25
|19
|3
|1
|2
|41
|87
|63
|South Carolina
|24
|15
|5
|3
|1
|34
|78
|62
|Greenville
|26
|14
|10
|2
|0
|30
|103
|105
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|12
|1
|1
|26
|74
|84
|Orlando
|26
|10
|12
|4
|0
|24
|79
|97
|Norfolk
|25
|8
|16
|1
|0
|17
|75
|102
|Jacksonville
|22
|5
|13
|2
|2
|14
|66
|82
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|83
|67
|Fort Wayne
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|89
|70
|Cincinnati
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|73
|63
|Kansas City
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|74
|82
|Kalamazoo
|21
|11
|8
|1
|1
|24
|71
|71
|Indy
|23
|8
|12
|2
|1
|19
|64
|73
|Quad City
|23
|8
|14
|1
|0
|17
|49
|80
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|25
|17
|5
|3
|0
|37
|102
|77
|Wichita
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|82
|60
|Idaho
|26
|15
|7
|3
|1
|34
|83
|69
|Allen
|23
|13
|7
|2
|1
|29
|78
|69
|Tulsa
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|69
|73
|Utah
|25
|7
|11
|5
|2
|21
|59
|84
|Rapid City
|23
|7
|16
|0
|0
|14
|63
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 4, Manchester 3
Indy 2, Quad City 1
Reading 4, Wheeling 0
Worcester 4, Adirondack 3
Norfolk 4, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 6, Atlanta 3
Toledo 5, Brampton 2
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Cincinnati 6, Quad City 0
Manchester 8, Greenville 4
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2
Tulsa 5, Colorado 3
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.