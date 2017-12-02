Listen Live Sports

Eggert and Benecken win another World Cup luge doubles race

December 2, 2017 7:10 am
 
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany extended their lead in the World Cup luge doubles standings Saturday, getting their third win of the season.

Eggert and Benecken prevailed over the Austrian team of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler, winning by about a quarter of a second. Germany’s Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm were third, nearly a half-second off the winning time.

Eggert and Benecken have yet to be defeated in a single heat of a full-length doubles race this season. Their only defeat came in a sprint race last week in Winterberg, and they now have a 70-point lead in the standings over fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt.

Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S., who won silver at Altenberg last season, were 11th.

