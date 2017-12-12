Emmy Award telecast moves to Monday on NBC next year

Listen Live Sports

December 12, 2017 4:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The next Primetime Emmy Awards will move to Monday night to avoid a huge potential tackle by “Sunday Night Football.”

NBC and the Television Academy said Tuesday that the three-hour telecast will air Sept. 17. The last time the Emmys was staged on a Monday was in 2014.

The ceremony aired on a Sunday this year and was hosted by Stephen Colbert. It competed with pro football and drew 11.4 million people, one of the show’s lowest ratings.

No host has been announced for the 2018 ceremony yet, which will originate from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The ceremony is hosted on a rotating basis by ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

