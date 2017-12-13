Listen Live Sports

Epps leads LSU past Houston 80-77

December 13, 2017 11:28 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aaron Epps scored a career-high 26 points and Tremont Waters blocked a game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds as LSU defeated Houston 80-77 on Wednesday night.

Epps, who also grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, put the Tigers (5-2) ahead by six points on a 3-point play with 57 seconds remaining. Rob Gray pulled the Cougars within three points at 80-77 on a 3-pointer less than 10 seconds later.

Following an LSU turnover, Houston (8-2) had a chance to tie it, but the 5-foot-11 Waters blocked Corey Davis Jr.’s 3-point attempt with six seconds to play. Devin Davis missed a long 3-point shot at the buzzer for the Cougars.

Waters had 17 points and six assists to go along with his first blocked shot of the season for the Tigers, who never trailed during the final 6½ minutes. Mays had 18 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

Gray and Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points apiece for Houston, whose winning streak ended at seven games. Devin Davis had 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers extended their winning streak to three games with the tightly-contested victory. LSU won its other close game this season, edging Michigan 77-75 in Hawaii.

Houston: The Cougars fell short in their bid for their longest winning streak in 10 seasons. For the first time this year, Houston was outrebounded 38-33.

UP NEXT

LSU will continue its six-game homestand when it faces Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Houston returns home to meet Prairie View on Sunday.

