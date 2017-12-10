Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ETSU overpowers Hiwassee College 94-48

December 10, 2017 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Bo Hodges scored 18 points with 8-for-9 shooting to lead East Tennessee State to a 94-48 win over Hiawassee College on Sunday.

Jason Williams added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Mladen Armus had 10 points to go with seven rebounds for ETSU (6-3), which got 22 assists on its 35 baskets to win its fourth straight game.

The Buccaneers broke it open midway through the first half with a 23-2 run to go up 48-17 at the break. Hodges ignited the breakaway run with nine straight points, including two dunks.

ETSU got 15 of their 22 steals in the opening half and then continued to pull away after the break.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Hiwassee, a Tennessee program that plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association, got 10 points and seven rebounds from Ben Snider, the only Tiger to reach double figures.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.