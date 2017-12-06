Listen Live Sports

ETSU starts fast, defeats Northern Kentucky 84-71

December 6, 2017 9:59 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Devontavius Payne scored 16 points, Bo Hodges had 14 and East Tennessee State used a big first half to defeat Northern Kentucky 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Jalan McCloud added 12 points with six assists and Peter Jurkin had 10 points for the Buccaneers (5-3), who lost their season opener to the Norse (6-3) in a rare home-and-home nonconference series.

In the first meeting ETSU had 20 turnovers and three assists. The Buccaneers finished 17 assists and 10 giveaways on Wednesday.

Jason Williams had 3-pointers to start and end a 15-0 run for a 22-9 lead. The Norse quickly responded with a 9-0 spurt but ETSU closed the half with a 20-5 run and a 46-28 lead.

The Bucs shot 59 percent (16 of 27) in the first half, then shot 60 percent in the second half.

Northern Kentucky had an 11-4 run to get within a dozen points midway through the second half but ETSU pulled away again.

Carson Williams had 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Northern Kentucky.

