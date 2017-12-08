Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

EU says ISU imposes ‘severe’ restrictions on athletes

December 8, 2017 6:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has ruled that the International Skating Union is in breach of antitrust laws by the way it imposes “severe penalties” on athletes participating in speedskating competitions.

The European Commission says the restrictions, which can lead to a lifetime ban for athletes, serve to protect the ISU’s own commercial interests and prevent others from setting up rival events.

The commissioner responsible for anti-trust matters, Margrethe Vestager, says the governing body won’t be fined, but says it would be liable for non-compliance payments of up to 5 percent of its average daily worldwide turnover if it fails to comply.

The commission opened proceedings against the ISU following a complaint by Dutch speedskaters Mark Tuitert and Niels Kerstholt.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.