Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Evansville downs Austin Peay 78-74 in OT behind Riley’s 22

December 16, 2017 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Riley scored 22 points — 14 from the free throw line — and Evansville needed overtime to beat Austin Peay 78-74 on Saturday.

Blake Simmons scored 18 points for the Purple Aces and his 3-pointer to start the extra session put Evansville (9-2) ahead for good. Evansville entered the game 8-2 for the third time in four years.

Austin Peay’s Averyl Ugba made a 3-pointer with three seconds left to force the extra session. Terry Taylor made a jumper to put Austin Peay up 61-60 with 1:48 left. Riley made a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left, and two more with 12 seconds to go, before Ugba’s tying shot.

Simmons made a layup with 9:40 to go and gave Evansville a 55-46 lead before Austin Peay (4-6) used a 15-5 run and took the lead on Taylor’s jumper. Taylor scored 10 points during the run.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Taylor, a freshman, finished with a career-high 30 points on 12-for-17 shooting. Dayton Gumm added 17 points for the Governors.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.