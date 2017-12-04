Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-NBA player Kermit Washington pleads guilty in fraud case

December 4, 2017 2:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former NBA player Kermit Washington has pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of spending thousands of dollars in donations to a charity for his personal use.

Washington, who played for several NBA teams in the 1970s and 1980s, was scheduled for trial Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri. Instead, he pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of making a false statement in a tax return and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Washington was best known for throwing a punch that seriously injured Houston Rockets player Rudy Tomjanovich during a 1977 game.

Prosecutors say Washington, of Las Vegas, referred professional athletes to a California attorney, who filed workers’ compensation claims for them and then made donations to Washington’s charity. Washington used about $155,000 from the charity for personal expenses.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show that Washington pleaded guilty to the charges Thursday, not Friday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.