FA seeks evidence after incident following Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Football Association has started to gather evidence following reports of an incident involving the players and coaching staff of Manchester United and Manchester City near the dressing rooms after the derby match.

The FA has sought observations from both clubs and could also request CCTV footage of the incident, which took place immediately after City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

A person with knowledge of the situation says about 15 people were involved in a melee around the doorway to the visitors’ dressing room, and that City’s assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, sustained a cut on his forehead.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss dressing-room incidents.