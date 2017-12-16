Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Falcons’ Coleman, Levitre out for Bucs game Monday night

December 16, 2017 2:14 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman and left guard Andy Levitre have been ruled out for Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

Coleman teams with starter Devonta Freeman in one of the NFL’s most effective backfield duos. He has been in the concussion protocol since Atlanta’s last game, a Dec. 7 victory over New Orleans. He was injured in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Levitre’s streak of 140 consecutive starts since entering the league ended with the Saints game because of a triceps injury. Ben Garland will again start in Levitre’s spot.

The Falcons (8-5) hold the last NFC wild-card spot and are one game behind New Orleans and Carolina for the NFC South lead.

