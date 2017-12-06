Listen Live Sports

FAU’s Singletary named C-USA’s MVP; UAB’s Clark top coach

December 6, 2017 11:32 pm
 
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Florida Atlantic sophomore Devin Singletary, the national leader with 29 rushing touchdowns, has been named Conference USA’s MVP.

Singletary is the first running back to be the C-USA MVP since the award’s inception in 2008. He ran for 1,796 yards with 11 consecutive 100-yard rushing games as the Owls won their first league title.

UAB’s Bill Clark was tabbed Wednesday as the coach of the year after the Blazers returned from a two-year program hiatus to win eight games. UAB is going to a bowl game only the second time in school history.

North Texas sophomore quarterback Mason Fine was named as the league’s offensive player of the year after throwing for 3,749 yards and a league-best 28 TDs. UTSA senior end Marcus Davenport is top defensive player after 8 1/2 sacks and 17 1/2 tackles for loss, both school records.

