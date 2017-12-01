Listen Live Sports

Fenner, Sellers lead Savannah St. past Carver Bible College

December 1, 2017 2:54 am
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Alante Fenner had 17 points, on 6-of-8 shooting, and five steals and Zach Sellers scored 16 to help Savannah State beat Carver Bible College 98-60 on Thursday night.

Dexter McClanahan added 13 points, Ralueke Orizu scored 12 and Ty’lik Evans 10 for Savannah State (3-6).

Chris Iverson’s 3-pointer gave Carver a 9-5 lead, but Iverson answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 19-2 run over the next 4½ minutes and the Cougars trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way. McClanahan hit back-to-back 3s to cap the spurt.

Chris Deny hit a 3-pointer to trim Carver’s deficit to 25-16 midway through the first half, but the Tigers scored 14 of the next 18 points, took a 16-point lead into the break and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Deny scored 23 points to lead Carver, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

