Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Field goal try wide on final play, Army holds off Navy 14-13

December 9, 2017 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 Saturday to win its first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 1996.

Army (9-3) earned its second straight win over Navy (6-6) following 14 straight losses in the series.

Ahmad Bradshaw pushed over the goal line on quarterback sneak with 5:10 remaining and Blake Wilson kicked the extra point to put Army ahead.

Quarterback Malcolm Perry, who ran for 250 yards and a 68-yard score in the second quarter, led Navy to the Army 31 with 3 seconds left.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Navy elected to try a field goal, and after about 10 players used their feet to clear the snow, Moehring’s kick was long enough but drifted barely left.

Army cut its deficit in the series to 60-51-7 in a matchup of bowl-bound teams. The Black Knights claimed the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy thanks to an earlier victory over Air Force.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.