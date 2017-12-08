Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen leads Joburg Open

December 8, 2017 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen shot an 8-under 64 on Friday on the Firethorn Course to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour’s Joburg Open.

Pulkkanen had a 14-under 129 total, playing the first 36 holes at Randpark without a bogey. He earned his tour card in last season’s Road to Oman.

“I’m really happy with my game,” the 27-year-old Pulkkanen said. “I’ve been driving the ball really well, especially today, it’s a fantastic feeling.”

India’s Shubhankar Sharma was second after a 61 on the Bushwillow Course.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Finland’s Mikko Korhonen and local favorite Erik van Rooyen were 12 under. Korhonen had a 65 on the Firethorn layout, and van Rooyen shot a 67 at Bushwillow.

The top three players who are not already exempt will earn spots in the British Open.

Nineteen players were unable to complete the second round because of a storm.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.