Milan to play Inter in Italian Cup QFs after Verona win

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan will play rival Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup after beating Hellas Verona 3-0 on Wednesday.

Suso, Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone scored the goals to send Milan through.

Inter scraped into the quarterfinals by beating third-division Pordenone 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday.

Milan is struggling in Serie A but coach Gennaro Gattuso, who replaced the fired Vincenzo Montella, had won his first match on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Rossoneri started brightly and had chances before Suso gave them the lead with a cross-shot into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute.

Milan doubled its lead eight minutes later when Andre Silva pulled back Giacomo Bonaventura’s cross for Romagnoli to tap in from close range.

Both teams had their chances before Milan effectively sealed the result 10 minutes from time when Cutrone met Suso’s cross to score with a brilliant header.

Milan could have scored more but Lucas Biglia hit the crossbar eight minutes from time.

The two sides meet in Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

___

PENALTIES APLENTY

A last-minute penalty — the third spot-kick of the match — saw Fiorentina beat Sampdoria 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.

Sampdoria equalized twice and also hit the woodwork but was eliminated after Jordan Veretout converted his second penalty of the game.

Fiorentina will play either Lazio or Cittadella in the next round.

Fiorentina got off to a flying start, taking the lead after 90 seconds. Khouma Babacar beat the offside trap and ran onto Marco Benassi’s through ball before slotting past Christian Puggioni at the near post.

Sampdoria leveled six minutes before the break when a corner came through to Jacopo Sala and his shot was deflected to Edgar Barreto, who controlled it on his thigh and drove the ball into the bottom left corner.

Fiorentina restored its lead in the 59th minute with the first penalty of the match, which Veretout struck into the bottom left corner, after Vasco Regini brought down Babacar.

Barreto hit the bar with a header and Gianluca Caprari sent a free kick off the left post before Sampdoria leveled in the 77th minute. Gaston Ramirez won and converted a penalty following a foul by Davide Astori.

Just as the match appeared to be heading into extra time, Fiorentina was awarded a second penalty after Sampdoria substitute Nicola Murru handled the ball in the area, seconds after coming off the bench.