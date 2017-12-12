Flames-Wild Sum

|Calgary
|Minnesota won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Minnesota, Cullen 2 (Eriksson Ek, Suter), 17:24.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Ferland 12 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 18:57.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Calgary 1 (Gaudreau G, Monahan NG, Tkachuk NG, Bennett NG, Ferland NG), Minnesota 2 (Coyle NG, Stewart G, Koivu NG, Staal NG, Granlund G).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4-3_27. Minnesota 4-10-7-1_22.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 13-9-3 (22 shots-21 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-8-2 (10-10), Stalock 4-3-1 (17-16).
A_18,767 (18,064). T_2:36.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Galloway.