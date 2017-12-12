Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Wild Sums

December 12, 2017 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 1 0 0—1
Minnesota 1 0 0 0—2
Minnesota won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Minnesota, Cullen 2 (Eriksson Ek, Suter), 17:24. Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (interference), 6:02; Murphy, MIN, (hooking), 15:07.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Ferland 12 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 18:57. Penalties_Frolik, CGY, (hooking), 0:08; Brouwer, CGY, (slashing), 7:01.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (tripping), 14:31.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Shootout_Calgary 1 (Gaudreau G, Monahan NG, Tkachuk NG, Bennett NG, Ferland NG), Minnesota 2 (Coyle NG, Stewart G, Koivu NG, Staal NG, Granlund G).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4-3_27. Minnesota 4-10-7-1_22.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 13-9-3 (22 shots-21 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-8-2 (10-10), Stalock 4-3-1 (17-16).

A_18,767 (18,064). T_2:36.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Galloway.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.