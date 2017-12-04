Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fleming helps East Carolina slip past Campbell in 69-66 win

December 4, 2017 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Fleming scored 19 points, including the go-ahead bucket, and East Carolina rallied in the second half to slip past Campbell for a 69-66 win Monday night.

Trailing by 17 with 15 minutes left, East Carolina (5-4) steadily chipped away over the second half, cutting the gap 64-60 on Fleming’s layup with 3:10 left.

Campbell (4-5) stretched it back to six with Marcus Burk’s dunk but it was the last points the Camels would score as East Carolina took over from there, hitting 5 for 6 from the free throw line and then getting Fleming’s go-ahead layup with 34 seconds left. Jabari Craig and Kentrell Barkley each went 1 for 2 from the line to seal East Carolina’s third straight win.

B.J. Tyson added 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Barkley finished with 14 points for East Carolina, which outscored Campbell 39-24 in the second half and shot 51 percent from the field overall.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

In the first half, Campbell used a four-minute, 12-0 run to take a 42-30 advantage into the break.

Burk led the Camels with 21 points, Shane Whitfield added 12 and Cory Gensler had 10 with 11 rebounds. Burk has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.