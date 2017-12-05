Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida deputies: Autistic man beaten, robbed

December 5, 2017 6:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an autistic Florida man trying to make friends on a basketball court was beaten and robbed.

WFTS-TV reports the 22-year-old man approached and explained his disability while playing basketball Sunday in Tampa when he was grabbed by the throat and had his cellphone and shoes stolen.

Hillsborough County deputies said when he tried to recover the items, he was kicked and punched.

Deputies charged 25-year-old Terrell Newton and a 16-year-old accomplice with robbery and abuse of a disabled adult.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Jail documents don’t list a lawyer for Newton.

___

Information from: WFTS-TV, http://www.wfts.com/

Related Topics
Health News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.