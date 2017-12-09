Florida Gulf Coast beats UT Arlington 85-78

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Goodwin scored 23 points with five rebounds and eight assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat UT Arlington 85-78 on Saturday afternoon.

Goodwin was 7 of 17 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (7-4). Christian Terrell and Dinero Mercurius added 16 points apiece and Zach Johnson 13.

The team averaged 55 percent shooting from the floor — compared to 47 percent for UT Arlington — and 53 percent (10 of 19) from beyond the arc.

FGCU led 37-32 at the break and a Johnson 3-pointer to start the second half sparked a 15-9 surge capped by a Mercurius 3 to stretch it to 57-44 with 12:24 to play. UT Arlington trailed throughout the period but closed it to 80-74 with 2:24 remaining.

Kevin Hervey led the Mavericks (7-3) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.