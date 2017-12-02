Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Florida State secures bowl-eligibility with rout of ULM

December 2, 2017 3:24 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick each ran for two touchdowns as Florida State won its third straight game to secure a bowl bid with a 42-10 win over ULM on Saturday.

Patrick ran for 155 yards and Akers added 117 yards as the Seminoles (6-6) accumulated 305 rushing yards. It’s the first time this season FSU had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the same game and helped overcome the distractions of Friday when coach Jimbo Fischer bolted for Texas A&M and Odell Haggins was named interim coach.

James Blackman completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to D.J. Matthews. Blackman also had a pair of interceptions.

FSU is now bowl-eligible after picking up a win over ULM in a game that was postponed from Sept. 9 due to Hurricane Irma. The Seminoles have extended their streak of consecutive bowl appearances to 36 seasons.

Caleb Evans completed 26 of 43 passes, including a 6-yard TD pass to RJ Turner, for ULM (4-8). Marcus Green had eight receptions for 106 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

ULM: The Warhawks had scored 50 or more points four times this season but were shut out in the first half. ULM was held to just 155 first-half yards and finished with 300 yards (262 passing, 38 rushing).

FSU: The Seminoles were desperate for a win to extend the bowl streak. The Seminoles led 14-0 at the half and wore out ULM on the ground in the second half. FSU racked up a season-high 504 offensive yards.

FIRST WIN

Haggins played at FSU from 1986-89 and was an All-American as a senior. He has been an assistant at FSU since 1994 and was promoted to interim head coach on Friday when Fisher accepted the head coaching job at Texas A&M.

Haggins is FSU’s first black head football coach, and he picks up his first career win as a college head coach.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Monroe ends the season 4-8.

Florida State finishes the regular season 6-6. The Seminoles await a bowl announcement on Sunday.

Sports News

The Associated Press

