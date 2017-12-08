Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Flyers-Canucks Sums

December 8, 2017 12:46 am
 
Philadelphia 1 2 1—4
Vancouver 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 4 (Voracek, Giroux), 14:08 (pp). Penalties_Weal, PHI, (slashing), 2:34; Edler, VAN, (hooking), 10:35; D.Sedin, VAN, (high sticking), 13:56; Edler, VAN, (high sticking), 17:59.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Raffl 5 (Voracek), 0:45. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 9:52 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Boeser 14 (Baertschi, Del Zotto), 19:40. Penalties_Baertschi, VAN, (interference), 8:41; Leier, PHI, (slashing), 10:06; Vancouver bench, served by Virtanen (too many men on the ice), 14:22.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Simmonds 10, 18:58. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (slashing), 13:19.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-5-9_26. Vancouver 15-13-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 6; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 9-6-6 (37 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 8-9-3 (25-22).

A_16,515 (18,910). T_2:34.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bryan Pancich.

