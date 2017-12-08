Flyers-Canucks Sums

|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|1—4
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 4 (Voracek, Giroux), 14:08 (pp). Penalties_Weal, PHI, (slashing), 2:34; Edler, VAN, (hooking), 10:35; D.Sedin, VAN, (high sticking), 13:56; Edler, VAN, (high sticking), 17:59.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Raffl 5 (Voracek), 0:45. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 9:52 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Boeser 14 (Baertschi, Del Zotto), 19:40. Penalties_Baertschi, VAN, (interference), 8:41; Leier, PHI, (slashing), 10:06; Vancouver bench, served by Virtanen (too many men on the ice), 14:22.
Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Simmonds 10, 18:58. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (slashing), 13:19.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-5-9_26. Vancouver 15-13-9_37.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 6; Vancouver 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 9-6-6 (37 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 8-9-3 (25-22).
A_16,515 (18,910). T_2:34.
Referees_Tom Kowal, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bryan Pancich.