Fordham pulls away from Maine in 67-66 OT victory

December 2, 2017 5:14 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Joseph Chartouny scored 21 points and had tied his career high with 11 rebounds and Fordham beat Maine 67-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Prokop Slanina and Will Tavares each added 15 points for Fordham (3-4) now winners of two of its last three. Maine (1-7) has lost two straight.

Ilker Er tied the game at 60 with 42 seconds to play in regulation. Chartouny missed a jumper with 19 seconds to play, Perris Hicks missed a 3 at the buzzer and Maine never got another shot off after Er’s jumper.

Chartouny’s layup with 1:55 to go in the extra session were the first points scored and the Rams never trailed. Maine shot just 1 of 6 in overtime with its only field goal coming on Celio Araujos’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Aaron Calixte led the Black Bears with 20, Andrew Fleming added 15 and Er 15. Vernon Lowndes Jr. had a career-high 11 rebounds for Maine.

