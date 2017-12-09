Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fordham starts fast, beats St. Francis (BKN) 76-68

December 9, 2017 5:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Tavares had 21 points, Joseph Chartouny added 19 and Prokop Slanina dropped in 18 as Fordham jumped out to an early lead and then held off St. Francis (Brooklyn) for a 76-68 win on Saturday afternoon.

Tavares had nine points in the first period with Chartouny and Slanina posting eight apiece as the Rams took a 35-25 halftime advantage.

Fordham (4-5) was up 69-52 with 3:10 remaining when the Terriers rallied. Chauncey Hawkins hit a jumper and followed with a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run and close to 72-64. Jalen Jordan nailed a trey as time expired for the final score.

Chartouny dished out six assists with three steals and Slanina grabbed nine rebounds and had two blocked shots. David Pekarek added 10 for Fordham.

Rasheem Dunn led St. Francis (2-7) with 22 points and Jordan added 18.

