Former SMU and NFL coach Ron Meyer dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ron Meyer, the football coach behind SMU’s famed “Pony Express” and the NFL’s infamous “Snowplow Game” between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, has died at the age of 76.

Meyer died Tuesday in Austin, Texas, and the pastor at a local church, the Rev. Bobbi Kay Jones, says a memorial service is planned for Saturday.

His SMU Mustangs, led by running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James, turned a middling program into a Southwest Conference champion that wound up getting the NCAA’s “death penalty” ruling for cheating. His order to have a stadium snowplow driver clear a spot for the game-winning field goal against the Dolphins in 1982 is legendary.

Meyer spent two and a half seasons with the Patriots. He also coached the Colts from 1986 to 1991.