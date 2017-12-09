Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frankfurt player sent off before ref invites him back

December 9, 2017 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Marius Wolf had an unusual second chance on Saturday.

Wolf was called back from the changing room to retake his place on the field after being sent off in his team’s 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Wolf was shown a red card for a challenge on James Rodriguez with just under 20 minutes remaining in the Bundesliga game. He kicked a microphone in frustration as he walked off.

But referee Harm Osmers was prompted to look at the challenge again, and he changed his mind after consulting video replays.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Wolf returned and received a yellow card instead of red, allowing him to continue the game.

Wolf says, “I was in the changing room already. Then the team manager came and called me back, said the referee was looking at video evidence. I also said he should do that. For me, it wasn’t a red card.”

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.