Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agents Signings

December 9, 2017 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The eight free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Welington Castillo, c, Baltimore, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

OAKLAND (1) — Signed Yusmeiro Petit, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Re-signed Hisashi Iwakuma, rhp, to a minor league contract.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

TEXAS (3) — Signed Doug Fister, rhp, Boston, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tony Barnette, rhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Minor, lhp, Kansas City, to a $28 million, three-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Colorado, to a $38 million, three-year contract.

COLORADO (1) — Signed Chris Iannetta, c, Arizona, to an $8.5 million, two-year contract.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.