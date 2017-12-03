Listen Live Sports

Freshman McDaniels has 14 points, 12 rebounds in SDSU's win

December 3, 2017
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Redshirt freshman Jalen McDaniels came off the bench to help spark an opening 22-3 run and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in San Diego State’s 75-52 victory against Bradley on Sunday.

Malik Pope and Jeremy Hemsley scored 13 apiece for SDSU (7-2), which won its second straight game.

Darrell Brown scored 12 for Bradley (7-2), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

McDaniels came in less than five minutes into the game and had an immediate impact en route to his first career double-double. With the Aztecs leading 11-3, he had a put-back and a tip-in on consecutive possessions. After Nolan Narain made a layup, McDaniels hit a 3-pointer for a 20-3 lead. Hemsley finished an 11-0 burst with two free throws for a 19-point lead just 9:48 into the game.

McDaniels’ 14 points were a season-high and his 12 rebounds were one shy of his season-high.

Bradley made just one of its first eight shots and shot only 33.3 percent in the first half. SDSU led 37-23 at halftime.

SDSU guard Trey Kell missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle.

BIG PICTURE

Bradley: The Braves were denied in their attempt to start a season 8-1 for the first time since opening with nine straight wins in 1985-86. They also suffered their first loss in five games in the series, although the teams hadn’t met since the 1967-68 season.

San Diego State: The Aztecs have five days to get Kell healthy before their next game. He was hurt in a loss to Washington State in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy on Nov. 26 and missed Thursday night’s win at San Diego. While Kell sat, Max Montana returned after missing six games with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Bradley hosts Little Rock on Wednesday night.

San Diego State hosts California on Saturday afternoon.

