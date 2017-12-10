Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fresno State cruises to 83-63 win over Cal Poly

December 10, 2017 1:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Deshon Taylor hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 21 points, Ray Bowles added 19 points and Fresno State extended its win streak to six with an 83-63 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Terrell Carter II had 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting, Sam Bittner added 12 points and Bryson Williams 11 for Fresno State, which shot 51 percent from the field, including 9 for 18 from long range.

Leading 37-23 at the break, the Bulldogs (8-2) led by double figures the rest of the way.

Cal Poly (4-5) led briefly in the opening half when Luke Meikle hit a jumper to put the Mustangs on top 8-7 with 14:42 left before the break. Fresno State responded with an 8-0 spurt capped by Williams’ bucket and never trailed again.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Victor Joseph got 12 points and Jakub Niziol had 11 for Cal Poly, which has lost three of its last four games.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.