Fresno State routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-52

December 14, 2017 12:18 am
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Carter II scored 19 points to lead five in double figures as Fresno State shot 55 percent from the floor to rout winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-52 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Sam Bittner added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from long range for Fresno State (9-2), which has scored at least 75 points in nine of 11 games this season. Ray Bowles Jr. and Jahmel Taylor each had 12 points and Bryson Williams chipped another 10. Taylor had seven of the Bulldogs’ 17 assists.

Martaveous McKnight scored 16 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-11).

Fresno State made 28 of 51 field goals, including 10 3-pointers.

Bowles’ 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a double-digit lead six minutes into the game and they built a 38-25 halftime lead. Fresno State opened the second half on a 15-2 run and cruised from there.

