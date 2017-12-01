Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Basketball

December 1, 2017 11:15 pm
 
EAST

Army 81, UMBC 70

Baruch 77, York (NY) 74

Manhattan 70, Holy Cross 54

Navy 82, Delaware 76

Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64

Towson 67, La Salle 60

Union (NY) 67, Hobart 62

Wagner 78, Fairfield 76

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 89, Rust 50

Campbellsville 99, Voorhees 75

Grambling St. 64, Georgia Tech 63

High Point 90, Johnson and Wales 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 105, Nicholls 80

Marist 100, The Citadel 91

North Carolina 85, Davidson 73

Pikeville 122, Ohio-Chillicothe 74

Purdue 80, Maryland 75

Stetson 85, Edward Waters 52

MIDWEST

Bradley 67, E. Illinois 56

Calvin 106, Martin Luther 76

Cent. Michigan 70, Jackson St. 63

Grinnell 102, Beloit 84

Lawrence 76, Illinois College 72

Monmouth (Ill.) 58, Ripon 57

Ohio 79, Coppin St. 37

St. Norbert 81, Knox 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 80, Texas Lutheran 42

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 92, Bethesda 71

