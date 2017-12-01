Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Army 81, UMBC 70
Baruch 77, York (NY) 74
Manhattan 70, Holy Cross 54
Navy 82, Delaware 76
Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 64
Towson 67, La Salle 60
Union (NY) 67, Hobart 62
Wagner 78, Fairfield 76
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 89, Rust 50
Campbellsville 99, Voorhees 75
Grambling St. 64, Georgia Tech 63
High Point 90, Johnson and Wales 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 105, Nicholls 80
Marist 100, The Citadel 91
North Carolina 85, Davidson 73
Pikeville 122, Ohio-Chillicothe 74
Purdue 80, Maryland 75
Stetson 85, Edward Waters 52
MIDWEST
Bradley 67, E. Illinois 56
Calvin 106, Martin Luther 76
Cent. Michigan 70, Jackson St. 63
Grinnell 102, Beloit 84
Lawrence 76, Illinois College 72
Monmouth (Ill.) 58, Ripon 57
Ohio 79, Coppin St. 37
St. Norbert 81, Knox 69
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 80, Texas Lutheran 42
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 92, Bethesda 71